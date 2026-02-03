Pirro credits 'enhanced federal partnership' for DC’s first homicide-free stretch in decades

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C., has gone three weeks without a homicide for the first time in decades, a dramatic turnaround that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says is the result of President Trump’s leadership amid his crackdown on violent crime.

Pirro argued the change was driven by an "enhanced federal partnership," aggressive prosecution by her own office, stronger gun enforcement and the removal of repeat offenders, reflecting on how far D.C. has come since 2023 when it had the fourth-highest homicide rate in the country.

"This is about getting chronic offenders off the street. It's about making sure that there are consequences when we do get them off the streets. And it's about taking guns off the street," Pirro said Monday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

She boasted of "9,500 arrests and almost 1,000 guns taken off the streets" since the start of the crackdown.

Violent crimes in Washington have fallen since the deployment of the National Guard, but the move did, at first, face resistance from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who in August pushed back on the idea of having "an armed militia in the nation's capital."

Pirro said Bowser felt differently about the situation after seeing results, highlighting their positive working relationship and emphasizing the importance of cooperation at all levels.

"This is about making sure that it's a partnership. It's the only way we're gonna solve the problem, and we are solving this problem," Pirro said. "We are solving more homicide cases than we ever have in the district. And the mayor now is seeing what this combined resource allocation is doing."

Aided by advanced technology and expanded databases, Pirro said only 10% of cases now go un-prosecuted, down from 60% under her predecessor.

But Pirro vowed not to rest on her laurels.

"It's never good enough unless there's no crime."

