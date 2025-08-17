From ‘homicide capital’ to safer streets? Memphis area sees policing push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Helicopter blades whirred overhead as police SUVs fanned out through the neighborhood, spotlights cutting across dark yards in search of their suspect, who abandoned a silver sedan in front of a house, next to a "Smile! You’re on camera" poster.

The trees had given the suspect cover when he took off on foot, but the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s aviation unit said he hadn’t left the neighborhood, located near the Memphis airport.

Curtains shifted. Blinds raised. A man, woman and three children, all in their pajamas, watched from a sidewalk.

"They see us running into the yard, see flashlights, they kind of start to get worried," one trooper told Fox News Digital, adding that people "can be nervous and frightened, but I appreciate the cooperation."

Several people allowed troopers to check their yards and even offered to unlock sheds, he added.

Suddenly, three troopers frog-marched the suspect through the front yard of one of the homes. After so much drama, he went quietly into the back seat of one of the SUVs. It wasn’t clear at the time what had prompted him to flee when troopers tried to pull him over for having false temporary tags, leading them on a long, circular chase and at one point crossing into Mississippi before looping back into Memphis.

But for the members of THP’s Bluff City Task Force, the arrest exemplified what increased police resources can accomplish in a city that’s long had a reputation for rampant crime.

In May, FBI Director Kash Patel dubbed Tennessee's second most populous city the "homicide capital of America," and said the bureau would send a task force to the Volunteer State.

The FBI has so far not provided details to Fox News Digital on when such a task force will be rolled out, or what it would do. But just a couple of weeks before Patel’s comments, THP rolled out its own task force.

Nearly 50 troopers are now permanently stationed in Shelby County, according to THP Lt. Col. Jimmie Johnson, a stark increase from just six troopers around a decade ago.

On a Thursday evening in August, around half of that contingent prepared to hit the roads — and the skies — around Memphis.

"If you're going to work some of the hot spots, make sure that you're working in groups," Johnson advised the group. "Stay focused, stay safe, and let's make a difference."

Troopers donned their hats and set out in their SUVs. The patrol’s aviation unit kicked up a blinding cloud of debris as it lifted off from the parking lot.

Within minutes, troopers were making their first arrest, after a stop for fake tags — rampant in Memphis — turned up suspected fentanyl and LSD.

While traffic enforcement on the I-240 loop and surrounding highways is the primary objective, Johnson said flooding high-crime areas with officers can help root out more violent crimes. Troopers regularly seize drugs and weapons. Some of the guns they’ve confiscated have been tied to murders and other shootings, according to highway patrol officials.

Road-rage shootouts, drag racing, and other interstate takeovers are also down, said Johnson, who was born in Memphis and spent most of his career policing the highways around the Bluff City.

"We know that if we look beyond the stop, that can prevent something more violent from happening," he said.

Troopers made several other arrests over the next few hours, primarily for drug possession, but also for outstanding warrants. And they did plenty of traffic enforcement, like ticketing a driver for allegedly going 90 mph in a 55 zone, with two unbuckled children in the back seat.

The increased presence is being felt far beyond the interstate.

Pastor Keith Norman of First Baptist Church Broad told Fox News Digital that Memphis residents aren’t just noticing fewer drag races and reckless drivers — they’re noticing the officers themselves.

"Visibility and consistency are the two most positive things," Norman explained. "We’ve seen troopers not only on the highways but stopping by community spaces to introduce themselves. That helps take away the stigma that law enforcement is here to harm, and shows they’re here to protect."

Violent crime does appear to be declining in Memphis and other cities, according to newly released FBI data. And homicides in the Bluff City are down about 11% compared to this time last year, Memphis Police Department data show.

With an increased presence on the highways, law enforcement hopes trends will continue in a positive direction.

"When we all work together… the good guys win," Sgt. Anthony Johnson said.