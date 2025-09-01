Trump praises Democratic DC mayor for working with his administration on crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump praised Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser for cooperating with his administration amid a deployment of National Guard troops to the city to help combat crime.

"Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing crime down to virtually nothing in D.C.," Trump posted on his Truth Social Monday.

"Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like [Illinois Gov. J.B.] Pritzker, [Maryland Gov.] Wes Moore, [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, and the 5% approval-rated mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent crime instead of working with us to completely eliminate it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., now a crime-free zone," he added.

Trump further claimed that Bowser’s approval rating has gone up.

"In a short period of time, 25%, and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes," he wrote. "It’s not a miracle, it’s hard work, courage, and being smart. The top law enforcement officer in L.A. said, during the riots and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn’t have done it without us."

"They were completely overwhelmed! If we hadn’t gone in early, on top of the Palisades fires, L.A. would have lost the Olympics. Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don’t go woke on us," he added. "D.C. is a giant victory that never has to end!!!"

Last week, Bowser said crime numbers in the city were down.

"Carjackings are down 87% since the federal surge started, violent crime is down 45%, arrests are up 20%, and illegal gun recoveries are up 12%," Fox DC reported.

"The most significant thing that we are highlighting today is the area of crime that was most troubling for us in 2023, and we have driven it down over the last year," Bowser said at a Wednesday news conference.

"We know that when carjackings go down, when the use of guns goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer," she added.

On Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said 1,599 arrests have been made and 165 illegal guns have been seized in the days since Trump’s crime crackdown.

Trump has threatened to deploy Guard troops to other Democratic-run cities to combat crime.