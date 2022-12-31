Bloody New York City New Year's Eve broad daylight stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital

A man was repeatedly stabbed during a bloody altercation in Times Square on Saturday morning as the city got ready for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration that draws tens of thousands of people.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital a man who is believed to be homeless got into an altercation with another man he likely knew previously at the corner of 7th Avenue and 40th Street, blocks away from One Times Square, at 11 a.m. Saturday, and one of the individuals was stabbed multiple times.

The perpetrator, who fled the scene and has not been arrested, is described as a male in his 20s with a possibly dark complexion wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in his torso and back and was transported to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The spokesperson said that after the victim was stabbed he flagged down a police cruiser and at one point bled onto a police cruiser while leaning on it.

Pictures from the scene obtained by Fox News Digital show a white NYPD police cruiser with blood smeared on it.

Police added that it is unknown what the fight was about and the victim has thus far declined to identify the suspect, but police believe the two knew each other.

The spokesperson stressed that the incident was in no way related to Times Square New Year’s celebrations and stemmed from an argument between two individuals who knew each other.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to brave rainy weather and head to Times Square on Saturday night to ring in the new year, and the NYPD has provided the public with information on road closures in the area.

"Today's the day!" the NYPD tweeted on Saturday. "Checkpoints are open, and we're getting set for tonight's ball drop. If you plan on ringing in the new year in Times Square with us, remember that the following items are prohibited: Umbrellas, Backpacks/Large bags, Lawn chairs, Coolers, Alcohol."