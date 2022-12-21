New York City alleged subway shooter to plead guilty to shooting 10 people in April: prosecutors

Alleged New York City subway car shooter Frank James is expected to plead guilty to charges filed against him next month, according to prosecutors.

James is accused of popping a smoke canister, opening fire in a packed New York City subway car and shooting 10 people earlier this year.

Fox station WNYW in New York reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced on Wednesday that James would be changing his plea from not guilty to guilty.

A federal grand jury in Brooklyn indicted James on 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system, last week. The indictment supersedes a previous indictment against James who initially only pleaded not guilty to a single count of committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system.

James was also charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Prosecutors said James is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him on Jan. 3, 2023.

James is accused of getting on board a Brooklyn subway train on April 12, deploying a smoke canister and shooting his weapon 33 times "in cold blood at terrified passengers who had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide," a detention memo states.

During the incident, 29 people were injured, including 10 who suffered gunshot wounds, officials said.

James was charged federally with committing a terrorist act on a mass transportation system and firing a gun during a violent crime. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

After the incident, James’s photo and name were broadcasted and printed all over the media, and a blast was sent to every New Yorker’s smartphone until he was captured.

"My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Mayor Eric Adams declared during a press conference.