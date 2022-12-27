New Year’s Eve in Times Square: Here's what goes into making the ball sparkle for the big drop

It’s nearly time for the world-renowned Times Square ball drop to ring in the New Year of 2023.

As onlookers watch the dazzling crystal ball take its annual 60-second descent, a whole year of intricate work beforehand has gone into making the moment possible.

Waterford Crystal master artisan Tom Brennan revealed what goes into making the iconic ball sparkle and shine in an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital.

He said the phrase "It takes a village" is at the center of it all.

That's because Irish craftsmen create the crystals — which the Waterford team in the U.S. then brings together.

"We’re getting ready for a brand new year, so this is a chance for everybody to discard the old, get ready for the new and celebrate with Waterford," he said.

During the annual Waterford Crystal installation at the top of One Times Square on Dec. 27, artisans and architects pieced together this year’s glittering globe.

The 2023 ball is nearly 12,000 pounds.

It's comprised of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that are cut on both the inside and out.

Each of the 192 triangular crystals, measuring about five inches per side, is carefully screwed into place one by one, Brennan said.

The triangles are bolted to 672 LED modules that are attached to the ball's aluminum frame.

The ball is lit by a total of 32,256 LEDs in red, green, blue and white colors.

This lighting system allows for a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns to create the ball's signature kaleidoscope effect, according to Times Square.

The entire ball, a geodesic sphere, measures 12 feet in diameter.

The ball never gets taken down or covered up after New Year’s Eve — which Brennan said proves the "strength, beauty and charm" of the Waterford crystals.

"[Waterford] is almost 240 years old and here we are today — global, iconic, relevant," he said.

"But most importantly, we’re part of people’s lives and that’s very special."

Brennan said this year’s theme celebrates the "gift of love," as each crystal has an intricate pattern of intertwining hearts etched into it.

The artisan from Waterford, Ireland — who followed in his father’s footsteps as a glassblower — expressed how "powerful" Waterford's involvement in the ball drop has become.

"I like to think that Waterford is one of Ireland’s greatest exports," he said.

"And in a couple of days … Waterford will be the most watched brand on the planet."

Fox News Digital also spoke with Countdown Entertainment president Jeffrey Strauss at the installation about keeping up the tradition of dropping the ball.

"New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest milestones in our lives because it’s time to look back on the year past, reflect on what we’ve done and look forward to the future with hopes and new accomplishments — and celebrate today," he said.

Strauss said that on Dec. 31, the world will be celebrating these accomplishments alongside the Waterford Crystal ball.

"In those final 60 seconds of this year, we’re all counting down together, in unison, filled with joy and excitement for 2023," he said.

"There’s no moment like it."

Strauss thanked the artisans who tirelessly worked on this year’s ball to make sure it all comes together to drop "right on time."

"It takes a whole year to put this show on, but it’s those last 60 seconds that are the most important," he said.

In the spirit of following this year’s crystal pattern of overlapping hearts, Strauss said he hopes onlookers bring in "a lot more love" in 2023.

Waterford Crystal has been hands-on with the Times Square ball since 2000, but the first ball lowering took place in 1907.

Since then, according to Times Square, there have been seven different ball designs — from the first wooden ball to crystals introducing the new millennium.

LED technology was incorporated in 2007 by Focus Lighting for the 100th anniversary of the ball drop.

The permanent "Big Ball" was unveiled in 2008 and now overlooks Times Square year 'round.