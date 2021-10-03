Black woman charged with posing as White Ku Klux Klan member, leaving terroristic threats in mailboxes

A Black woman is accused of posing as a White Ku Klux Klan member and sending racially charged notes to the homes of families in an Atlanta suburb, according to local reports.

Terresha Lucas, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with eight counts of terroristic threats and acts. She made her first court appearance Thursday morning and was denied bond, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News.

No further details were provided. The Douglasville Police Department could not be reached for comment.

Douglasville families told WGCL-TV they had received handwritten notes from a "man" claiming he was from the KKK and threatening to kill their families.

"The letter is using the N-word, talking about the KKK, hanging people, killing kids, killing whole families and setting houses on fire," one father told the station.

Families began receiving the letters as early as last December, Atlanta's FOX 5 reported.

"The notes threatened to burn their houses down and kill them and said that they didn't belong in the neighborhood," Detective Nathan Shumaker told the station.

After a months-long investigation, Shumaker and another detective, Andre Futch, connected evidence to Lucas.

Lucas remains in custody at the Douglas County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has retained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Douglasville is about 20 miles west of Atlanta.