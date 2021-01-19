Biden's pledge to suspend deportations may be behind migrant caravan

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Migrant caravan member cites Biden’s pledge to suspend deportations for 100 days as reason for traveling to US

A migrant traveling with a caravan that left Honduras on Friday told a reporter he was headed to the U.S. because soon-to-be President Joe Biden is "giving us 100 days to get to the U.S."

The migrant, seen in an interview shared by The Hill, did not provide his name but said he was from Roatán, a tourist island off the northern coast of Honduras.



He appeared to be citing Biden’s pledge to place a 100-day moratorium on deportations – one of several items on his agenda that will reverse some of President Donald Trump’s signature policies.



The migrant told a reporter he was fleeing a "bad situation" that was made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, hurricanes, and a president who is not helping the people.

When asked what he wanted, the migrant said it was "to get to the U.S. because they’re having a new president."

"He’s gonna help all of us," the migrant said of President-elect Joe Biden. "He’s giving us 100 days to get to the U.S." to get legal status and "get a better life for our kids and family."

Biden has promised a pathway to legal permanent residency for those in the country illegally and a suspension on deportations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



Clinton suggests Putin may have known about riot in Capitol, Pelosi wants 9/11 commission-type probe

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her podcast about the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month and hinted that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have been receiving updates about the chaos from President Trump.

Clinton, who hosts the podcast, "You and Me Both," told Pelosi that she would be interested in obtaining President Trump's phone records to see if he was on the phone with Putin while the Capitol was being breached.

Clinton, who hosts the podcast, "You and Me Both," told Pelosi that she would be interested in obtaining President Trump's phone records to see if he was on the phone with Putin while the Capitol was being breached.

Clinton lost to Trump in 2016 and said it is clear that Trump has a disdain for democracy, but its true depths may never be known. She said the president had "other agendas" while in the White House and hopes that one day it becomes known who exactly the president was "beholden to" and "who pulls his strings."



"I would love to see his phone records to see if he was talking to Putin the day the insurgents invaded our Capitol," she said. She asked Pelosi if she believed the country would benefit from a 9/11-commission-type probe to investigate what exactly led up to the deadly riot.



Closed California versus open Florida, who is outperforming the other?

Nearly a year since COVID-19 first touched the United States, California, and Florida – both of which have responded to the pandemic in their own ways – are yielding vastly different results.

Florida, which has been more open and less restricted than its west coast counterpart, has recorded just above 1.5 million cases. Yet California, despite being among the strictest in the nation when it comes to COVID lockdowns, has recorded nearly twice that figure since the start of the pandemic.



Though Florida has a smaller population than California, both states have roughly the same number of cases per 100,000 residents.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom has faced harsh criticism for his strict handling of the coronavirus. Over the course of 2020, he has ordered bars, indoor dining, and other business shut down in counties passing a certain threshold of COVID-19 cases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, has taken a different approach. Though he did take similar measures to Newsom early on in the pandemic, he allowed bars and restaurants to open by June. A few months later, he lifted more statewide restrictions on the economy and prohibited law enforcement from fining people who don't wear masks.



