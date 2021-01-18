This Day in History: Jan. 19

On this day, Jan. 19 ...

1937: Millionaire Howard Hughes sets a transcontinental air record by flying his monoplane from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., in 7 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.

Also on this day:

1807: Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is born in Westmoreland County, Va.

1809: Author, poet and critic Edgar Allan Poe is born in Boston.

1861: Georgia becomes the fifth state to secede from the Union.

1915: Germany carries out its first air raid on Britain during World War I as a pair of Zeppelins drop bombs onto Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn in England.

1944: The federal government relinquishes control of the nation's railroads to their owners following settlement of a wage dispute.

1953: CBS-TV airs the widely watched episode of "I Love Lucy" in which Lucy Ricardo, played by Lucille Ball, gives birth to Little Ricky. (By coincidence, Ball gives birth the same day to her son, Desi Arnaz Jr.)

1955: A presidential news conference is filmed for television and newsreels for the first time, with the permission of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

1966: Indira Gandhi is chosen to be prime minister of India by the National Congress party.

1977: President Gerald R. Ford pardons Iva Toguri D'Aquino, an American convicted of treason for making radio broadcasts aimed at demoralizing Allied troops in the Pacific Theater during World War II. (Although she is popularly referred to as "Tokyo Rose," D'Aquino never used that name.)