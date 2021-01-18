Capitol rioter accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop with plans to sell it to Russian intelligence: Feds

Authorities are seeking to arrest a Pennsylvania woman accused of taking a laptop from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege with the alleged intention of selling the device to Russian intelligence forces, officials announced in recent court papers.

The FBI is on the hunt for Riley June Williams, a Harrisburg woman who investigators have linked to the events on Capitol Hill earlier this month. According to an arrest warrant filed Sunday night, a tipster called into the FBI’s hotline and told authorities they spotted her in videos from the siege.

The tipster, who was not identified, said Williams’ friends showed the person a video of Williams "taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office," court papers state.

The tipster "stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service. According to [the tipster], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it," the warrant states.

The investigation into the stolen technology is still ongoing.

A Pelosi spokesperson did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Monday. Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, confirmed in a Jan. 8 tweet that a laptop was stolen.

The tipster identified Williams as being seen in footage from a British news site, ITV News, wearing a brown trench coat over a green top.

In the first of two ITV News clips mentioned in the warrant, a woman who appears to be Williams can be heard "repeatedly yelling, ‘Upstairs, upstairs, upstairs,’ and can be seen physically directing other intruders to proceed up a staircase," court papers state. Investigators confirmed the staircase leads to Pelosi’s office.

In the second ITV News clip, Williams’ mother told a reporter she "recognized her daughter inside the U.S. Capitol Building and that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump’s politics and ‘far right message boards,’" the warrant states.

She told the reporter that Williams "took off," and she did not know where her daughter had gone. She also changed her phone number and is believed to have deleted several social media accounts.

Williams allegedly traveled to D.C. with her father on Jan. 6, but separated from him during the day, the warrant states.

She is wanted on charges of knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

