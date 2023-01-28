Biden's Parole Program: Migrant families rush Miami airport after GOP lawsuit

Since 20 GOP-led states filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Biden's new immigration plan, migrants are now rushing to fly into the United States.

Hundreds of migrants flew into the Miami International Airport Thursday and Friday from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti—all coming to the United States legally under the parole program. Under the new immigration plan, the U.S. will allow 30,000 migrants from four countries to enter each month.

Migrant families are now coming to the United States earlier than expected after the lawsuit – fearing the program could end.

"My family particularly thought that if we couldn't push up the flight, she wouldn't have the chance. We made a decision to do it really fast because you know, we really just have one chance to do it and if we didn't do it now we couldn't ever bring her back," Yazmin Reyes said.

Reyes and her family rushed to fly "Abuela" into the United States from Cuba. Yazmin's grandmother, Doral, applied for the parole program from her cellphone. The approval process took six days in total.

"My grandmother... we really need her, and we wanted to take the opportunity to take her here so that she would live a better life," Reyes said. "Because in Cuba, it's not the best place to live, and it's really hard to get a job or find food."

Venezuelan migrants also reunited with family at the Miami International Airport, welcomed with celebratory balloons and "Welcome to America" signs.

The lawsuit, filed by Texas and America First Legal in the Southern District of Texas, is joined by 19 additional states who are seeking to block the Biden administration’s parole program.

The lawsuit states the plan "amounts to the creation of a new visa program that allows hundreds of thousands of aliens to enter the United States who otherwise have no basis for doing so."

The Texas attorney general doubled down on the humanitarian parole program in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Every state in America, especially border states like Texas, is being crushed by the impacts of illegal immigration," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. "The Biden open borders agenda has created a humanitarian crisis that is increasing crime and violence in our streets, overwhelming local communities, and worsening the opioid crisis. This unlawful amnesty program, which will invite hundreds of thousands of aliens into the U.S. every year, will only make this immigration crisis drastically worse."

The Biden administration initially announced the program for Venezuelans in October, which allowed a limited number to fly directly into the U.S. as long as they had not entered illegally and already had a sponsor in the United States.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that the program would be expanding to include Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans and that the program would allow up to 30,000 a month into the U.S. It allows for migrants to receive work permits and a two-year authorization to live in the U.S.

Texas filed the lawsuit shortly after the Biden Administration expanded the program. According to court records, the lawsuit was assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton. Tipton is a Trump appointee who has already blocked several Biden administration immigration policies.

"I understand the judge involved in this matter was selected by ex-President Donald Trump, and I believe they are looking for a judge that is going to lean one way," Immigration Attorney Eduardo Soto said. "This is done by both sides."

Soto says the uncertainty of the program has many migrants on edge.

"People are very nervous. People are moving up their flights. I, in fact, have instructed my clients I represent in the program to move swiftly in their case. You never know when a stay could be in place, and it could happen at any moment," Soto said.

On April 25, Judge Tipton must determine whether to temporarily halt the program until there is a final decision on the lawsuit.