Harris tells DACA recipients that administration will take 'action' after program is ruled unlawful
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday told recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) that the Biden administration will take "action" in response to a court ruling that determined the 2012 program is illegal and she renewed calls for Congress to pass a pathway to citizenship.
Biden calls DACA ruling 'deeply disappointing,' urges Congress to pass citizenship path
President Biden on Saturday called a federal court ruling that put a halt to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program "deeply disappointing" and again urged Congress to pass legislation that would grant illegal immigrants protected from deportation under the program a pathway to citizenship.