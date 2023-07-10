Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘A LOT OF UNHAPPINESS’ - Biden visits Britain ahead of vital NATO summit amid criticism for handling of US-UK relationship. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF TOUCH’ - Wounded US Army vet targeting vulnerable Democrat with fresh bid for Senate. Continue reading …

SIGN OF THE TIMES - US Postal Service just raised the price of sending a letter. Continue reading …

MASS STABBING - At least six dead after knife-wielding man attacks kindergarten in China. Continue reading …

AI ON THE MENU - How artificial intelligence is targeting meat in the name of climate change. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

TERROR THREAT SLAIN - US CENTCOM says it killed ISIS leader in Syria airstrike, no civilian casualties. Continue reading …

BOMBARDED WITH CRITICISM - Biden lets American military info slip during live interview, sparking backlash. Continue reading …

THIS IS ‘ENORMOUSLY DANGEROUS’ - Newt Gingrich blasts Biden admin for Yellen's 'sickening' trip to China. Continue reading …

OUTRAGE AT BIDEN - UK PM Sunak, Spain warn against Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine ahead of NATO summit. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘ALL KINDS OF NAMES FOR HER’ - MSNBC panel mocks Casey DeSantis as 'America's Karen.' Continue reading …

‘YOU MUST SEE THIS MOVIE’ - UFC's Dana White endorses 'Sound of Freedom.' Continue reading …

TOTAL DENIAL - NBC's Chuck Todd accuses GOP of trying to 'exploit' Biden over not acknowledging his 7th grandchild. Continue reading …

THEY THINK YOU’VE BEEN A GREAT PRESIDENT’ - CNN host pours out praise for Biden during interview despite polls. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

‘IT WORKED AT MIDNIGHT’ – Trace Gallagher teases his new upcoming primetime show on Fox News: 'It's going to be a star.' Continue reading …

OPINION

DAVID MARCUS - Don't get between these Moms for Liberty and their kids. Continue reading …

HELEN RALEIGH - More Chinese ditching Xi’s 'Chinese Dream' for an American one. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ALL-OUT PUSH - How would you grade Biden's handling of the economy? What is your take on Bidenomics? Continue reading …

PHILLY SHOOT SPREE TIMELINE REVISED - Man accused in deadly Fourth of July shooting in Philadelphia may have killed one victim days before holiday. Continue reading …

MOMS FED UP - New York City mom stands up to government overreach post-COVID: 'Mom Army is stepping into the breach.' Continue reading …

A LIST SUPERSTAR - 'Mission: Impossible' star Tom Cruise rules Hollywood because he doesn't give in to 'woke ideology' or 'studio pressure': experts. Continue reading …

WATCH: LET ME HEAR YOUR VOICE - American red wolf pups find their "call of the wild" in this amazing scene at a breeding facility in Eatonville, Washington. Listen to them howl! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: DeSantis campaign targets the ‘old Republican party’: Mollie Hemingway. See video …

WATCH: Police looking for military-trained murder suspect escaped from PA jail. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.