New York City mom stands up to government overreach post-COVID: 'Mom Army is stepping into the breach'

Jacqueline Toboroff is waving the banner of the "mom army" as it heads into battle to defend America’s children from an ever-growing, emboldened and seemingly irrational government.

"You cannot f--k with Mama Bear’s kids," Toboroff, author of the new book "Supermoms Activated: 12 Profiles of Hero Moms Leading the American Revival," told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"The one issue that unites all moms is the safety of their kids."

Toboroff was a conservative if otherwise ordinary New York City mother in the spring of 2020.

"I read the news. I voted. I never sat one out. I never missed an election. I didn’t phone it in," said Toboroff, a lifelong Manhattan resident and outspoken mother of two children, ages 14 and 10.

"I cared about the issues. But that was my only connection to politics."

She suddenly jumped into action for the first time, she said, when the COVID-19 outbreak was followed by an onslaught of government mandates, social coercion and dystopian fears.

"I felt betrayed. Everything I was taught to believe in my life I was now told was a lie," she said.

"I was told my body didn’t belong to me — it belonged to the state. I was told my kids didn’t belong to me — they belonged to the state," she said.

"Nothing we were being told felt right."

Toboroff formed online communities with other moms, became an outspoken voice in public and on social media, and in 2021 ran for public office — the New York City Council — for the first time in her life.

Parts of her district in downtown Manhattan turned Republican for the first time in generations.

And now Toboroff is a published author.

Her book "Supermoms Activated" profiles 12 moms from diverse backgrounds across the nation.

Toboroff knew none of these women before 2021.

All of the women were similarly inspired to become activists in defense of their communities, their nation and their families.

Among them: Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich of Florida; outspoken actress Samaire Armstrong; and Madeline Brame, a fellow New York City mother.

Brame has emerged as a national figure and powerful critic of woke urban policies after her son, U.S. Army veteran Hason Correa, was killed on the streets of Harlem — while those convicted were given lenient sentences.

Toboroff believes these moms, and millions of others around the nation, have the power to save the nation from what appears to be a big government-fueled downward spiral.

Those making up "the biggest voting bloc in the November 2022 midterm elections, moms — of which there are 85 million in the United States — are leaving the Democratic Party in droves," she writes in "Supermoms Activated."

Toboroff already has the support of high-profile national figures such as Kari Lake, who fueled her own concerns over COVID policies and government overreach into a dramatic run for Arizona governor.

"We moms saw the devastating effects of the draconian COVID policies first-hand," Lake told Fox News Digital.

"We saw our economy crashing, we saw the look on our children’s faces when we told them they couldn’t play with their friends, go to school, or even go outside … We saw the pain and suffering these policies caused and we said, ‘Enough is enough.’"

Lake also shared a promotional blurb for the jacket of "Supermoms Activated."

Toboroff said her rise to activism was seeded during a period of Orwellian loneliness and fear that she never imagined possible in the United States.

"People were too afraid to text. New York City moms were afraid to text. We didn’t know who was reading our messages," she said.

"I knew what was happening didn’t feel right. The stuff that was going on at schools didn’t feel right. But other than myself, I didn’t know who to trust."

Slowly, she said, moms in New York City and around the nation began to form small digital communities.

Those tiny groups expanded rapidly as moms learned they were not alone in their concerns for their children.

"Just like every other mom, I was pissed off," she said. "We started creating WhatsApp chats, naively thinking nobody could weed us out. But these chats were lighting up like wildfire. Before long, I had a gazillion different WhatsApp chats."

The common bonds of mothers protecting their children first cultivated in those chats quickly fueled her rise into public activism — as well as the heightened action and awareness of millions of other moms around the nation.

"Mothers are no longer offering blind devotion and a free pass to higher office to their party’s candidates," Toboroff writes in her book.

"If the groomers and radicals insist on messing with our children, they’re going to get torn to shreds."

"The days of political party loyalty are receding, with many moms prioritizing loyalty to their children. The government isn’t coming to save America or Americans, and the Mom Army is stepping into the breach."

"I believe that the scariest place in nature is between a Mama Bear and her baby cubs," said Lake.

"And if the groomers and radicals insist on messing with our children, they’re going to get torn to shreds," she also said.