Trace Gallagher's 'FOX News @ Night' aims to be 'America's late news for entire country' with move to 11 pm ET

Fox News Channel original Trace Gallagher’s always live "FOX News @ Night" will occupy the coveted 11 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Monday, July 17 when the network unveils a new primetime lineup.

Gallagher, who joined Fox News at the channel’s launch in 1996 and has covered the nation’s biggest breaking news stories ever since, hopes "FOX News @ Night" will emerge as America's go-to, late newscast around the country.

"It worked at midnight, and I think it’s going to be a star at 11," Gallagher told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Channel’s changes begin next week when "The Ingraham Angle" with Laura Ingraham kick things off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by "Jesse Watters Primetime" shifting to 8 p.m. ET. "Hannity" will remain at 9 p.m. ET, "Gutfeld!" will begin at 10 p.m. ET and Gallagher’s "FOX News @ Night" will wrap the network’s revamped lineup. While the Los Angeles-based Gallagher will close out primetime coverage on the East Coast, the program will provide other areas of the country with a much-needed live national newscast at critical hours.

"It’s live, it’s live, it’s live," Gallagher said, noting that he often reminds his team how important it is for viewers to understand that because the West Coast has grown accustomed to taped news.

"Everything going on is live. So, that's a big thing for our push to 11 p.m.… it's 8 p.m. in California. People are still outside having dinner. It's current. It's now, we are still covering the news. The news day is still in progress," Gallagher said.

"11 p.m. traditionally across the country, regardless of where you are, 11:00 has been the news hour. That's America's news hour, right? Everybody knows the 11 o’clock news, you know, for local news," Gallagher continued. "For us to be on at 8 p.m. in the West and 9 p.m. in Denver at 10 p.m. in Chicago and 11 p.m. in New York, it gives us a chance to capture audiences across the country and to become America's late news for the entire country. That’s our goal."

Gallagher, who is also the network’s chief breaking news correspondent, feels there is "still stuff you need to know" at 11 p.m. on the East Coast.

"And if there's not stuff happening right now, the show will look forward and tell you what you can expect when you wake up tomorrow morning. So, we're always covering what happened a couple of hours ago, what's happening right now, and what you can look forward to when you wake up tomorrow morning," he said. "That's kind of the goal of our show."

Gallagher is thrilled to come on after his longtime friend Greg Gutfeld. In fact, Gallagher was anchor "Studio B Weekend" in 2005 when Gutfeld made his first appearance on Fox News Channel as a guest.

Fox News executives told Gallagher they wanted to book Gutfeld because he was "really funny and a little bit political."

"Well, it turns out, he was really political and a little bit funny," Gallagher joked.

"So, we had him on the show and he did great. And he was on our show five or six times. And of course, that became ‘Red Eye,’ it turned into his own show," Gallagher said. "Of course, become one of the dominant factors of the network… I am a big fan of his. I think he’s as funny and as clever as they make ‘em."

"FOX News @ Night" will continue to be broadcasted from Los Angeles, but the majority of Gallagher’s production team is located in Washington, D.C. Gallagher travels east to see his team in person as often as he can, and breaking news often takes him around the world.

Gallagher recently contributed to Fox News’ 2022 Midterm Election coverage and provided live coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He also anchored special overnight reports as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated and provided extensive late-night coverage of COVID at the height of the pandemic. He was previously lauded for his coverage of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and significant conflicts throughout the Middle East.

Prior to joining Fox News, Gallagher served as an anchor and reporter at local NBC stations in Las Vegas, Idaho and Arizona and the local CBS affiliate in Orlando, Florida.