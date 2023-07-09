Newt Gingrich blasts Biden admin for Yellen's 'sickening' trip to China: This is 'enormously dangerous'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is sounding the alarm on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's "fantasyland" trip to China, arguing that the president's controversial foreign policy strategy has made the Biden White House the "most corrupt" administration in history.

JANET YELLEN AWKWARDLY BOWS TO CCP OFFICIAL DURING BEIJING TRIP: 'OPTICS THE CHINESE LOVE'

Yellen's trip to Beijing was the Biden administration’s second high-level visit to China in recent weeks, with efforts aimed at relieving tensions between the two nations.

NEWT GINGRICH: The Biden administration is either corrupt or living in a fantasy land. In either case, it's dangerous to the United States. If Yellen actually believes what she's saying, she's in a total fantasy land. And when I watch, for example, the Secretary of State who's been paid, I think, over $1,000,000 a year by the University of Pennsylvania with money, which I think came directly from communist China, I'm not particularly reassured. So, I think whether it's on a fantasy front or a corruption front, the Biden administration is enormously dangerous to the survival of America and an enormous asset in the creation of a Chinese communist dominance system, I think is enormously difficult.

I think you're beginning to see a break in the system because it's becoming so sickening. It's so obvious. Frankly, the research by the House Republicans is so compelling that I think the whole thing's going to break down.