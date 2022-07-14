Biden's latest gaffe, victim's advocates outraged at Dem DA's latest move and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MIDEAST MISSPEAK - Biden adds another embarrassing gaffe to his record during Israel speech about the Holocaust. Continue reading …

LOST ANGELES - DA Gascón's head-scratching excuse for not telling victims about parole hearings. Continue reading …

'LATINOS ARE FED UP' - George Soros, Jill Biden put Hispanic voters, pundits in the spotlight. Continue reading …

CASHING IN - Liberal group lands massive taxpayer-funded contract to fight deportations. Continue reading …



BRANGELINA SAGA - How the Russia-Ukraine war is connected to A-listers’ property lawsuit. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘FINISH WHAT HE STARTED’ – Arizona voters share if they want former President Trump to run again in 2024 ahead of his rally in the state. Continue reading …

‘ANYWHERE, ANYTIME’ – Climate activists say they are expanding their tire-slashing operation beyond NYC. Continue reading …

EYES TO THE SKY – The House voted for an amendment to make it easier to report UFO sightings. Continue reading …

'SOLUTION' IS AT HOME - Energy reps are tired of 'vilification' as Biden asks Saudis for oil help. Continue reading …

MEDIA

THE GOOD AND THE BAD – Lindsey Graham reveals why he supports Trump instead of DeSantis as GOP's 2024 nominee. Continue reading …

WARTIME WARNING – Former Hawaii congresswoman reacts to Biden administration's role in Russia-Ukraine war. Continue reading …

‘PURE EVIL’ – Twitter blasts House Democrat witness who called abortion ‘an act of self-love.' Continue reading …

‘THE FORMER GUY’ – Politico reports Joe Biden 'can't escape the legacy' of Donald Trump in the Middle East. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Moving back in with your parents is not the American Dream, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host says the most dishonest people are the ones yelling the loudest for a war with Russia. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – President Biden's far-Left agenda is costing the American people more and more, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host talks about how President Biden is an 'embarrassment' for the U.S. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Fox News host says Democrats only care about a crisis if there's an American villain. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LOST ANGELES – LA DA's head-scratching excuse for not telling victims about parole hearings. Continue reading …

SUSPECT SOUGHT – Convenience store chain offers $100,000 reward for info on strong of deadly robberies. Continue reading …

BIRD DOO – Twitter submits unusual evidence against Elon Musk in lawsuit over buyout deal. Continue reading …

PANDEMIC PROBLEMS – Opinion writer says ‘woke’ schools devastated our kids. Will the education boss ever wise up? Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now, today is just another day of disasters in Biden World. It's constant humiliation for the president himself and a total embarrassment for the United States. It's happening so frequently that we're almost getting numb to it."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

