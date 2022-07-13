Climate activists expand tire-slashing operation beyond NYC. Here are the cities they've hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.K. climate group whose members deflated tires on an estimated 40 vehicles in New York City last month recently announced similar actions in cities nationwide.

The Tyre Extinguishers, which encourages activists to deflate tires of parked sports utility vehicles (SUV) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said it has already spread to Chicago and the San Francisco area this month. Individuals affiliated with the group have deflated the tires of 20 SUVs in Chicago, another 20 SUVs in Scranton, Pa., and 12 SUVs near San Francisco this month, according to the group.

"It can happen anywhere, anytime," a spokesperson for the group told Fox News Digital in an email. "If you're reading this and you own an SUV, scrap it before we get to it."

The spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that the group expected to "expand massively" across the U.S. in the coming weeks.

The group explained that it aims to take SUVs out of service because they are a "disaster for our health, our public safety and our climate."

"Bigger and bigger cars are dominating our towns and cities, and all so a privileged few can flaunt their wealth," the Tyre Extinguishers' website states. "Because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from this danger, we must protect ourselves."

On the site, the group provides tips for activists to quickly deflate tires and a leaflet that can be printed and left on targeted vehicles windshields. The document asks the victim to not "take it personally" that their tires were deflated.

The Tyre Extinguishers don't exclude electric vehicles (EV) from their actions, explaining such cars also have a major carbon footprint.

The group's spokesperson forwarded Fox News Digital an email from an EV owner located in San Francisco, complaining their vehicle was targeted and demanding compensation.

"Are you people verifying whether the cars you're slashing are electric vehicles or not? Or are you just targetting ALL SUVs?" the person wrote.

"Freaking geniuses," they continued. "How do I get compensated for this?"