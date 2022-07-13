Lindsey Graham reveals why he supports Trump instead of DeSantis as GOP's 2024 nominee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham explained why he backs former President Donald Trump rather than Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: I like Ron DeSantis, but I know what I'm getting with Trump. The good and the bad and everything in between. Trump sounds pretty good to me right now. Gavin Newsom may be the only guy [whom] Biden is willing to deport. Look at what's going on at the border. Biden's in the mid-East.

FLORIDA GOV. DESANTIS SWIPES AT NEWSOM'S 'TERRIBLE GOVERNANCE' IN CALIFORNIA

Compare Biden to Trump when it comes to the mid-East. Biden's begging the Iranians to get back in a deal that's terrible for the Israelis and the Arabs. Biden is going to go to East Jerusalem to undercut the Trump policy of making Jerusalem the undivided capital of Israel. I've never seen a president tour the mid-East in a more weakened condition than President Biden, and I say that with sadness. Trump looks pretty damn good to me when you look at the issues we're facing as a nation and as a world.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: