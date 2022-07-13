Twitter blasts House Democrat witness who called abortion ‘an act of self-love:’ ‘Pure evil’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users attacked a now-viral video of a witness at Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing claiming that her abortion was "an act of self-love."

Sarah Lopez, an "abortion storyteller" from the pro-abortion organization We Testify, testified on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. While defending the right to an abortion in the United States, she also claimed that her own abortion was one of the best choices she’s made in her life.

"My abortion was the best decision I ever made," Lopez said. "It was an act of self-love."

Lopez also worked as the youth program manager for the abortion provider connecting service Jane’s Due Process which suspended all services after the Supreme Court decision.

Several Twitter users vehemently condemned Lopez’s comments with some going as far as to call them "demented."

Podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey wrote, "’My abortion was an act of self-love.’ She’s correct. She loved herself, her convenience, and her comfort so much that she was willing to kill her child for them. That’s why the Bible says godless people in the end days will be ‘lovers of self.’"

Washington Examiner contributor Beverly Hallberg tweeted, "It’s not [that] we don’t love ourselves enough; it’s that we love ourselves too much."

"’Treat yo'self to an abortion’ is going to be a fun test message this November," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller joked.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon wrote, "A rapist serves himself at the expense of another, too. Does that make a rape a good decision?"

"Satan is laughing," tweeted Blaze TV's Sara Gonzales.

Americano Media host Dania Alexandrino responded, "These people are pure evil."

"Demented," Daily Caller senior congressional correspondent Henry Rodgers tweeted.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion access also went viral on Tuesday after a clip was shared of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., confronting witness Khiara Bridges, a Berkeley law professor, on using the term "people with the capacity for pregnancy" instead of "women." Although conservatives mocked the clip as an example of leftist absurdity, several liberal Twitter users and media outlets held it as an example of liberal "schooling."

