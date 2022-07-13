Ahead of Trump rally in Arizona, voters share if they want former president to run again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters in Arizona shared whether they wanted Donald Trump to run in 2024 ahead of the former president's Saturday rally in the Grand Canyon State.

"At this point, he's a little too polarizing," Susan, who was visiting Arizona from Florida with her husband, Jeff, said. "There are candidates out there – Republican candidates, obviously – that may be able to pull in people that he would lose."

But one Arizona woman, Beverly, told Fox News: "He needs to get back in, he already gained that respect from all the world leaders, and finish what he started."

Trump is scheduled to host a rally with several Arizona Republicans, including Senate candidate Blake Masters and gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake.

"I don't think it'll be best for our country for him to run for reelection," Tanner, a college student from Arizona, said of Trump. "I think our Republican Party needs to be united."

Jeff told Fox News: "I like what he stands for. I like what he does."

"But he upset too many people, and he upset them really bad, so I don't think he's good for the party," Jeff continued.

Most voters who spoke with Fox News said they preferred Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the Republican ticket in 2024.

"I would like to see Gov. DeSantis, or someone like that, some new blood," Derek told Fox News.

"We're big fans of DeSantis on this one," Susan said. "He seems to be a much more common sense—and able to communicate better" and able "to get those people back that switched."

Fox News asked one Arizonan, Jason, to list his voting priorities.

"DeSantis," he responded, noting that he hoped to see the Florida governor run in 2024. "Then he could pick up Donald as a vice president."

Tanner told Fox News: "I really like DeSantis because I think he can unify the party, and I think he's a fighter and a leader, and we need both."

Nearly half of Republican voters said they preferred Trump, while 25% picked DeSantis, a New York Times/Siena College survey published Tuesday found. President Biden led Trump in the poll 44% to 41% in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

"Donald Trump had a great run," Jackson, of Arizona, said, noting that he was also a DeSantis fan. "I thought he was a great president while he was president."

"After the fact, I think we've seen a lot of the divisiveness," Jackson continued. "The policy that he was able to do, I would probably vote for him in [a general] election, but not a primary."