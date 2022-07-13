Hannity: Biden's far-Left agenda is costing the American people more and more

Sean Hannity discussed the new record-high inflation of 9.1% under the Biden administration and how the president's "far-left" agenda is costing Americans on "Hannity."

HANNITY: DEMOCRATS AND THE MEDIA MOB ARE FOCUSED ON ONE THING ONLY

SEAN HANNITY: We start right here at home where Biden's failed far left climate cultist, extremist socialist agenda. It is costing you, the American people, more and more and more. As a matter of fact, more than ever before, because, believe it or not, it shouldn't shock you.

Biden's inflation hit yet another 40-year high today, even above projections, the highest number to date under Biden. A new high record at a dismal 9.1%. Remember, it was only 1.4% when he took office. This puts Biden's White House failures in full view as this extremely destructive Democratic agenda is hitting Americans everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery aisle and everywhere in between. Take a look at your screen.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is what you're paying just year over year. Gas is up 60%. It's doubled since he's become, president. Now chicken up another 18%. Eggs up 33%. Food costs across the board. New, new cars used cars. They're all up. Airfare, costs a lot more for jet fuel. That's up 34%. Pretty much everything you pay for is costing you a lot more. And it's all because of the economic and energy, reckless policies of Joe Biden, and of course, the climate alarmist Green New Deal agenda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: