Hannity: Biden's far-Left agenda is costing the American people more and more

Hannity highlights the new record-high inflation under Biden

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity discussed the new record-high inflation of 9.1% under the Biden administration and how the president's "far-left" agenda is costing Americans on "Hannity."

HANNITY: DEMOCRATS AND THE MEDIA MOB ARE FOCUSED ON ONE THING ONLY

SEAN HANNITY: We start right here at home where Biden's failed far left climate cultist, extremist socialist agenda. It is costing you, the American people, more and more and more. As a matter of fact, more than ever before, because, believe it or not, it shouldn't shock you. 

Biden's inflation hit yet another 40-year high today, even above projections, the highest number to date under Biden. A new high record at a dismal 9.1%. Remember, it was only 1.4% when he took office. This puts Biden's White House failures in full view as this extremely destructive Democratic agenda is hitting Americans everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery aisle and everywhere in between. Take a look at your screen. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rallies hundreds of young climate activists in Lafayette Square on the north side of the White House to demand that U.S. President Joe Biden work to make the Green New Deal into law on June 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. Organized by the Sunrise Movement, the 'No Climate, No Deal' marchers demanded a meeting with Biden to insist on an 'infrastructure package that truly invests in job creation and acts to combat the climate crisis.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This is what you're paying just year over year. Gas is up 60%. It's doubled since he's become, president. Now chicken up another 18%. Eggs up 33%. Food costs across the board. New, new cars used cars. They're all up. Airfare, costs a lot more for jet fuel. That's up 34%. Pretty much everything you pay for is costing you a lot more. And it's all because of the economic and energy, reckless policies of Joe Biden, and of course, the climate alarmist Green New Deal agenda

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

