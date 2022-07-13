Jesse Watters: Moving back in with your parents isn't the American Dream

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s leadership as Americans struggle to make ends meet due to record-high inflation on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's blamed COVID, supply chains, Putin, greedy oil companies and big meat for why your life is so expensive . He's running out of people to blame.

It might be Jill Biden's fault soon after the week she had. Meanwhile, the thing he never mentions at all is all the printing and spending Washington did and is a tax on oil and gas. Whatever is going on at the White House , it's clear they don't have a plan, and the media knows they don't have a plan because they're giving you advice on how to cope with high prices that they know are going to be here for a while.

This is like Jimmy Carter when he was president. People couldn't afford to heat their homes. He was like, "Eh put on a sweater." And what if we don't want to move back in with our parents? What if it's hard to bring girls home?

And what if mom nags you all the time about cleaning your room and dad doesn't let you go into the fridge he has in the garage? Come on. Moving back in with your parents isn't the American Dream. Not even Hunter Biden moved back in with his parents — and that guy hit rock bottom, no pun intended.