Tulsi Gabbard warns where escalation with Russia could lead the US

The former Hawaii congresswoman reacts to Biden administration's role in Russia-Ukraine war

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Who would be safe in a nuclear war?: Tulsi Gabbard

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard reveals who would be safe in the event of a nuclear war with Russia and who would be 'decimated' by it on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard warned about possible outcomes of the Russia-Ukraine war's continued escalation with the United States Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

TULSI GABBARD: The American people need to understand the seriousness of the situation that the Biden administration and leaders in Washington have put us in. So we go beyond kind of the day-to-day battle updates of what's happening in our proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and actually take a step back and focus on the big picture and the great threat that we face, which is the reality that this war is continuing to escalate. 

NYC MAYOR ADAMS DENIES RECENT NUCLEAR ATTACK PSA WAS 'ALARMIST': 'BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY'

President Biden himself says he has no idea when or how it's going to end, but we know where this escalation leads. It leads us closer and closer to the brink of a nuclear war with Russia

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.