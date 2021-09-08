Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden heckled on Afghanistan, climate while touring Northeast storm damage: ‘All this for a f---ing photo op?’

President Joe Biden heard from hecklers Tuesday as he toured areas damaged by Tropical Storm Ida. Some shouted at him about his chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, while others suggested they were upset about his climate change position.

After Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced Biden as the man who will "lead us out of darkness in this present moment," the president began his remarks in New York City by saying he received a warm reception earlier in New Jersey.

"None of them were shouting or complaining," Biden said. "Every one of them were thanking me as if it was something special … that I was here."

But the president’s assessment didn’t appear to be accurate. Earlier in the day, Biden was heckled by protesters in the Garden State, with several people castigating him for his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

"My country is going to s--- and you're allowing it!" one woman yelled off camera, according to C-SPAN’s footage of the encounter. "And I’m an immigrant and I’m proud of this country! I’d give my life for this country. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves."

"All this for a f--- photo-op?" one man scoffed off camera. "You ain't gonna do s---!" CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Kamala Harris-backed bail fund freed Minnesota assault suspect now charged with murder

A bail fund once backed by Vice President Kamala Harris helped free an alleged domestic abuser who is now accused of murder.

George Howard, 48, allegedly became involved in a road rage altercation on an Interstate 94 entrance ramp before he shot another driver, according to Minneapolis police – weeks after bailing out on domestic assault charges.

Howard had been out on $11,500 bond in connection with a domestic assault case since Aug. 6, court records show. That’s when the Minnesota Freedom Fund – which Harris once promoted -- bailed him out.

On Aug. 29, Howard was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the interstate shooting.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund tweeted Friday, admitting to its role in putting Howard back on the streets. On Tuesday, the thread was inaccessible on Twitter. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Biden demanding billions for refugees while Americans remain stuck in Kabul

The White House is asking Congress for $6.4 billion to resettle tens of thousands of Afghan refugees as part of a request for a short-term spending bill to allow for lawmakers to pass a budget for fiscal year 2022.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Shalanda Young said that the majority of the funds will go "to support processing sites overseas and in the United States and U.S. government transportation for our allies and partners between processing sites and the United States."

The proposal also includes funding for humanitarian assistance, Young said.

It includes a request for $2.1 billion for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for costs associated with the evacuation of individuals from Afghanistan.

Without the money, the departments "would be unable to complete evacuation and relocation efforts from Kabul and worldwide midway points; provide subsistence benefits for evacuated Department personnel; provide medical testing, processing through ports of entry, and respond to basic needs requirements of new arrivals; or respond to growing humanitarian needs of vulnerable populations inside Afghanistan and Afghans in neighboring countries."

The White House also requests $1.6 billion for the Refugee Entrant and Assistance account and $8 million for the Children and Families account within the Department of Health and Human Services. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Brit Hume, senior political analyst for Fox News, claims President Biden’s "train wreck" in Afghanistan will be a permanent "stain" on the Democrat’s administration.

"This is an absolute train wreck," Hume said Tuesday during an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "And all these disputes that we’re seeing now about people who can’t get out and so on are all a result of the original decision."

Hume argued that the Biden administration has proven to be untrustworthy, including Biden’s promise to remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were evacuated.

"This is a stain, I think, that is going to be a very long time wearing off, if indeed it ever does," Hume said. "I suspect that it never will."

