Tomi Lahren rips Kamala Harris: Haven't seen this level of tone-deafness since 'American Idol' auditions

Harris is expected to campaign for Gavin Newsom ahead of recall election

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday on "Outnumbered" for traveling to California to campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom while remaining largely silent on Afghanistan. 

BIDEN EXPECTED TO CAMPAIGN WITH NEWSOM NEXT WEEK, AHEAD OF CALIFORNIA RECALL ELECTION

TOMI LAHREN: This is a level of tone-deaf that we haven’t seen since the early days of "American Idol" auditions. The fact that we’ve got so many things going wrong in this country, the fact that we’ve got a Delta variant and whatever variant we’re on now, the fact that we’ve got what’s going on at our border, the fact that we’ve got what’s going on in Afghanistan, the gas prices, the inflation. All of this mess and Kamala thinks "I know what I’ll do—I’ll go to California to campaign for Gavin Newsom." 

