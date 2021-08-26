Lara Trump blasts Kamala Harris on Afghanistan: She thinks we'll all forget about this

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday for providing vague responses to reporters' questions and traveling to Asia while the crisis in Afghanistan continues.

LARA TRUMP: She wants nothing to do with this situation because she knows as we all do this is a stain on America, it will stay forever and I guess she’s just trying to run out the clock on this thing, and think we’ll all forget about it. We will not forget about it, Kamala Harris. We have seen what you have done in this situation and it’s absolutely nothing.

