Lara Trump blasts Kamala Harris on Afghanistan: She thinks we'll all forget about this

Harris draws criticism with trip to Vietnam during Afghanistan crisis

Lara Trump tells ‘Fox & Friends’ that the vice president is trying to ‘run out the clock’ by avoiding issues that could tarnish her reputation

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday for providing vague responses to reporters' questions and traveling to Asia while the crisis in Afghanistan continues.

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS EVACUATING AMERICANS, AFGHAN ALLIES IS BIDEN ADMIN'S 'HIGHEST PRIORITY'

LARA TRUMP: She wants nothing to do with this situation because she knows as we all do this is a stain on America, it will stay forever and I guess she’s just trying to run out the clock on this thing, and think we’ll all forget about it. We will not forget about it, Kamala Harris. We have seen what you have done in this situation and it’s absolutely nothing.

