Biden says those vaccinated from COVID-19 can largely ditch masks

Fully vaccinated people can (more or less) ditch masks indoors: CDC

President Biden, who addressed the media in the Rose Garden earlier Thursday, announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans. The guidance allows those vaccinated to go mask-free in outdoor and most indoor settings. The president called it "a great day for America."

The Biden administration has been focused on getting more Americans to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines that it says are safe and highly effective. States have been joining the effort and have been coming up with ways to entice Americans to sign up for a jab. (Ohio just announced a $1 million lottery for those fully vaccinated .) CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



5M to get pipeline back online per reports

Colonial Pipeline Co. likely paid more than $4 million to hackers in order to get its pipeline back up and running.

"The payments have been made to the terrorists," billionaire John Catsimatidis, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning. "I understand from my sources that $4 million was paid."

When asked by reporters if he knew about the ransom payment, President Biden said he had "no comment."

A restarting of the pipeline will in the next few days help restore the flow of gasoline across the Eastern part of the U.S where fuel shortages are abundant. The 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel per day, or almost half of the East Coast’s supply, was taken offline on Friday by a Russian hacking group called DarkSide that demanded $100 million ransom.

About 68% of gas stations in North Carolina reported fuel outages, according to Gas Buddy. Roughly half of the gas stations in Georgia, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia also reported outages.

Catsimatidis added that the pipeline "will be flowing by Monday at the latest." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



