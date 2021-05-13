Hannity: Where was the federal government during the Colonial Pipeline hack?

Sean Hannity slammed the Biden administration Thursday on "Hannity," saying foreign enemies are "walking all over us."

SEAN HANNITY: Joe, where was the federal government on this? Why was Colonial left to fend for itself against international Russian criminals? Or did your administration actually approve of the ransom payment to Russian criminals? Because, you know, ransom payments, in case you didn't know, that incentivizes future attacks. Why not do it again? It clearly worked the first time, and by the way, what are you going to do about Russia joe? What are you going to do about your friend Vladimir Putin? Have you called Vladimir? Did you even ask zero experience Hunter to call his Russian oligarch friends that paid his company millions of dollars for no experience, or maybe you're just too tired Joe? Here's your nightly reminder, Joe you're the president of the United States. We're going to have to respond here, Joe. What are you going to do?

…

When America's enemies are walking all over us, and when they can see a weak, frail, and cognitively struggling, president, and when they know his fledgling administration is ready and willing to appease wherever whenever possible, they will and they are already taking full advantage.

