Prince Harry says he was put through 'pain and suffering' by his father Prince Charles

Prince Harry is opening up about his relationship with his father.

The 36-year-old royal recently appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and gave fans a peek into his relationship with his father.

"He treated me the way he was treated," the Duke of Sussex said. It's long been rumored that his father Prince Charles has somewhat of a rough relationship with his own parents – Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip – who strictly prepared him to one day be a monarch.

The relationship was so strained that Harry said he began to consider leaving the royal lifestyle behind in his "early 20s." The comment nixed the idea that his wife, Meghan Markle, was the motivation for him to leave the family.

In fact, he said that seeing what royal life did to his mother, the late Princess Diana, fueled his desire to dip out.

"It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway," he said. "So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'"

Harry shares a 2-year-old son with Markle, who is also expecting a baby girl. They now live in California.

The prince said he hopes to "break the cycle" within his own family after realizing that his father's parenting was a reflection of his own upbringing.

"I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go, ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?'"

He added: "And here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first."

Furthermore, Harry said that his life was like "a mixture between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo" and even says that "childhood trauma" was behind his infamous "wild partying" days.

He said that Markle was very supportive of him and assured him that she "didn’t need to be a princess." When Harry began to feel like he was "in a cage," she encouraged him to seek out therapy.

Finally, Harry added that he's pleased with his decision to move away.

"So living here now I can actually lift my head and I feel different," he said. "My shoulders have dropped, so have hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free, I can take Archie on the back of my bicycle, I would never have had the chance to do that."

Reps for the royal family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.