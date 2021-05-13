Fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors, physical distancing: CDC

People who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus no longer need to wear masks while indoors or outdoors or physical distance in either large and small gatherings, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced during a White House COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

Fully vaccinated individuals are still advised to wear masks while in crowded indoor settings such as while on public transportation and in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," Walensky said. "Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated."

Immunocompromised individuals should consult a physician before giving up masks, Walensky said, warning that if the country's case counts go back up the guidance could change.

"This virus can be unpredictable, so if things get worse there is always a chance we need to make a change to these recommendations," she said.

People are also advised to go back to wearing masks and get tested right away if they develop possible COVID-19 symptoms, Walensky said.

This is a developing story, please continue to check back for updates.