Media hypes anti-Trump alliance threatening to launch 3rd party led by panned 'Anonymous' ex-Trump staffer

The media has found a new anti-Republican narrative to obsess over despite the fact that Democrats now control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

On Tuesday, The New York Times was the first to report about a new alliance of over 100 NeverTrump Republicans who are threatening to launch a third party if the GOP does not dissolve itself from the influence of former President Trump.

The effort, which has been dubbed "A Call for American Renewal," is being led by Miles Taylor, a former low-level DHS official during the Trump administration who was best known as the "Anonymous" op-ed writer who claimed to secretly be part of the "resistance." However, when the New York Times published his pieces, many in the media assumed the writer was someone of actual importance, some even believed that it was then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The not-so-notable list of signatories includes former GOP lawmakers Barbara Comstock and Charlie Dent, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, former RNC chair-turned-MSNBC contributor Michael Steele, failed presidential candidate Evan McMullin, and former Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci.

However, the Taylor-led alliance has gotten plenty of fanfare in the media.

In a surprising move, CNN invited Taylor on "New Day" on Wednesday after he previously admitted that he lied to the network when he denied to Anderson Cooper last year that he was the "Anonymous" op-ed writer.

Taylor, who was briefly a CNN contributor before the network was humiliated by the known liar it hired, declared to anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar that the GOP "civil war" is "just beginning."

Later in the day, Taylor appeared on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" where anchor Nicolle Wallace cheered on his efforts.

"Miles, I welcome everybody to the effort to call out Donald Trump's enablers," Wallace said. "I think he stopped being the story after the election and it really revealed a Republican Party rotten to its core."

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargeant praised the effort, calling it "good news."

"We don't have our choice of better advocates among Republicans. This is inherent to the current problem. And as bad as their records are, we need center-right voices who are willing to flatly articulate the principle that accepting democratic electoral outcomes is a precondition for a functioning liberal democracy, Sargeant explained.

Taylor even received a shoutout by Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."