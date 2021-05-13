Bill Maher tests positive for coronavirus, ‘Real Time' taping canceled

Bill Maher has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet from the official "Real Time with Bill Maher" account, it was announced that the 65-year-old comedian has tested positive for the novel virus, resulting in Friday's May 14 taping of his show to be canceled.

"Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID," read the announcement. "He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine."

The statement added that the show's production has "taken every precaution following CDC guidelines."

"No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time," the statement assured. "The show will be rescheduled at a later date."

Reps for the star did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

As he often is, Maher has been vocal about his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, recently slamming blue states for keeping schools closed.

In his closing monologue in April, Maher took aim at the media's "panic porn" during the pandemic, citing a Dartmouth study showing that "nearly 90 percent" of U.S. national media coverage was negative in comparison to other countries even as conditions were getting better.

"[Democrats] also have a greatly exaggerated view of the danger of COVID to and the mortality rate among children, all of which explains why today the states with the highest share of schools that are still closed are all blue states," Maher lamented. "So if the right-wing media bubble has to own things like climate change denial, shouldn't liberal media have to answer for 'How did your audience wind up believing such bunch of crap about COVID?'"

Maher also pointed to a Gallup survey that showed the vast majority of Democrats incorrectly overestimate the probability of being hospitalized from COVID, with 41 percent believing it's at least 50 percent while only 10 percent of Democrats correctly said that the probability is only 1-to-5 percent while 26 percent of Republicans said the same, stressing that Democrats were "wildly off on this key question."

"When all of our sources for medical information have an agenda to spin us, yeah, you wind up with a badly misinformed population, including on the left," Maher told viewers. "Liberals often mock the Republican misinformation bubble ... but what about liberals? You know, the high-information, by-the-science people?"

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report