Meghan McCain calls out media's 'strategy' of avoiding all 'real problems' coming from Biden admin

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain blasted the media's "strategy" of keeping its focus away from the various issues that have emerged during the Biden administration.

During a discussion about a congressional hearing on the Capitol Hill riot, Joy Behar panned GOP lawmakers who she and her colleagues accused of downplaying the violence that took place on Jan. 6.

"People I talk to are frightened that this party will bring down this country, bring down this beautiful country and all that we have treasured over the years," Joy Behar said.

Sara Haines called their efforts a "strategy" from former President Trump's playbook of "if I say it enough, it will become true or at least it will appear to be true."

However, McCain pushed back at her colleagues.

"Friends of mine are frightened as well," McCain told Behar. "I had to have a conversation with my executive producer yesterday about whether or not I'm going to be able to find gas in my car because the lines at gas stations near where I live are down the street or there's just no gas whatsoever. I'm privileged… what about the average American?"

McCain then responded to Haines' "strategy" remark.

"You know what's also a strategy, Sara? A strategy is not focusing on anything that the Biden administration is doing right now that is leading this country into crisis," McCain told Haines. "There's a crisis at the border. Inflation rates are sky-high. The Middle East is on fire. Unemployment is crazy. And a lot of Americans can't figure out how to get gas in the car. These are real problems. It's like the '70s all over again.

She continued, "So I think there's a strategy that the media doesn't want to focus on anything bad happening in the Biden administration. And I implore everyone who works in this industry- just because Trump was so bad doesn't mean this is good. There are real meat and potatoes issues impacting average Americans who are also frightened and I think we should be focusing on that versus re-litigating something that happened four months ago."