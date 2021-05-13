Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Security
Published

Kilmeade slams Colonial Pipeline hack payoff: Americans are now ‘paying the price’

'You're the ones forced to wait hours online for gas'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kilmeade: Will US be prepared to stop next major security hack?Video

Kilmeade: Will US be prepared to stop next major security hack?

'Fox News Primetime' host questions if Colonial Pipeline paid off Russian hackers with White House approval.

Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5 million to Russian hackers, but "Fox News Primetime" host Brian Kilmeade said now the American people are being forced to take the blow.

BRIAN KILMEADE: According to Bloomberg, Colonial paid the Russian hackers on Friday hours after the ransomware attack began but the decryption tool was so slow, the company had to use its own back-ups to unlock the pipeline itself. Among the people outraged, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi  – she's not happy about the payoff... And she’s right. Negotiating with cyber-terrorists is a dangerous game. It gives cybercriminals the green light to attack our public and private infrastructure…

Half of America is suffering because of this company's inability to properly guard their technology -- leaving itself vulnerable to this evil organization. Colonial may be able to afford to give the hackers $5 million, but it’s you -- our viewers in 17 different states that are really paying the price. 

You're the ones forced to wait hours online for gas. You're the ones paying twice as much for gas today as you were last week. And you're the ones still dealing with the massive lines and the anxiety of not knowing when this shutdown will end.

WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE HERE

This article was written by Fox News staff.