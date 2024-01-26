Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

'Beyond disgraceful': Michigan man convicted of defacing one of state's oldest synagogues with swastika

The graffiti was sprayed on the exterior of Temple Jacob in Hancock, MI

Associated Press
Published
  • A federal jury has convicted Nathan Weeden, 23, on two counts related to defacing Temple Jacob, one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues, with a swastika in 2019.
  • Weeden was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property.
  • The swastika and symbols associated with The Base, a white supremacist group, were sprayed on the exterior of Temple Jacob in Hancock.

A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019, prosecutors said Thursday.

Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property, prosecutors said.

Swastikas and symbols associated with The Base, a white supremacist group, were sprayed on the outside of Temple Jacob in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula, prosecutors said. Weeden and co-conspirators dubbed their plan "Operation Kristallnacht," which means "Night of Broken Glass" and refers to Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis killed Jews and burned their homes, synagogues, schools and places of business.

"This defendant shamelessly desecrated Temple Jacob when he emblazoned swastikas — a symbol of extermination — on their Temple walls," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. "Such conduct is unacceptable and criminal under any circumstances but doing so in furtherance of a self-described ‘Operation Kristallnacht’ conspiracy is beyond disgraceful."

Kristen Clarke speaks

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division speaks at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Clarke condemned Nathan Weeden's actions, saying that desecrating the Michigan synagogue was "beyond disgraceful." (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A message seeking comment was left with Weeden’s attorney.

Two co-conspirators of Weeden were previously convicted in the case.

The construction of Temple Jacob was completed in 1912.