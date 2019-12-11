Ex-NYPD chief Kerik pays tribute to slain New Jersey cop, says his own son is 'doing OK': 'I'm proud of him'

The son of former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik was among the law enforcement officials who responded to a "targeted" shooting in Jersey City, N.J., that left four people – including a police officer – dead.

Joseph Kerik, a detective in Newark, where he serves on a federal task force, was with two other detectives on Tuesday when "there was a call for shots fired and a cop down," his father told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. The trio rushed to Jersey City and helped respond to the scene.

JERSEY CITY SHOOTER PUBLISHED ANTI-SEMITIC POSTS ONLINE, REPORT CLAIMS; OFFICIALS SAY KOSHER MARKET 'TARGETED'

They "jumped in the back of a BearCat, an armored vehicle," Bernard Kerik said, and a Jersey City police officer drove it down the block, to the Jewish kosher deli market where the hourslong shootout unfolded.

"They saw the guns come out of the building, they hit the front of the building, physically hit the front of the building, with the vehicle, and when the suspects came up to the door, [the two other detectives] opened fire, killing the two guys," the former police commissioner said.

JERSEY CITY GUN BATTLE LEAVES 6 DEAD, INCLUDING POLICE OFFICER, 2 SUSPECTS

Ultimately, six people – including the two suspects, who have been identified as a man and a woman – were killed.

Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals, 40, was among those killed. He was shot in the nearby Bayview Cemetery, where the incident first started, officials said.

"You have to give an enormous amount of credit to Seals," Kerik said. "This is a kid, last night, when I was at the hospital talking to dozens of cops, that knew this kid, Joseph Seals, phenomenal cop, one of the best cops, takes guns of the streets and dedicated, courageous — just a phenomenal cop in a tragic, tragic story for Jersey City."

Kerik said his son was injured in the shooting, but is doing OK.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He hurt his back when they crashed into the building, ears were ringing a little bit last night, because they were doing the shooting from within the BearCat but he's OK and I'm proud of him," Kerik said. "This is what these guys do on a daily basis."

The former top cop added: "I think Mayor Fulop from Jersey City said it best: They often go underappreciated, quite often, especially these days. But last night, yesterday, was a demonstration of what men and women in law enforcement in this country do on a daily basis and you have to give them a lot of credit."