Jersey City police respond to active shooter situation at bodega, officer shot: reports

A New Jersey police officer was shot in the shoulder Tuesday after at least one suspect opened fire at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, according to reports.

The gunman is said to have fired a weapon while in Bay View Cemetery, and the officer was wounded, WABC-TV reported. The suspect then fled to the store on Martin Luther King Drive, where the gunman was apparently shooting at responding police officers.

The police officer was transported to a medical center with an apparent shoulder injury but their condition was not immediately clear.

The county SWAT team was responding to the scene Tuesday afternoon, according to WNBC, which reported one of the suspects fired with a long gun. The Newark Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene.

At least two officers were shot, according to both WNBC and NJ.com, but that information was not immediately confirmed. A law enforcement source told WNBC the situation was an "ambush."

Several local schools have been placed on lockdown while the situation is ongoing, officials said.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.