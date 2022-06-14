Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Barricaded armed man in Georgia HomeGoods store taken into custody

Alpharetta police say no reports of shots being fired at HomeGoods store

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shopping center in Georgia was evacuated Tuesday after an armed man barricaded himself inside a HomeGoods store and made threats, authorities said.

The incident happened in Alpharetta off the North Point Parkway, Alpharetta police said. 

"He made threatening statements and brandished a firearm," Alpharetta Lt. Andrew Splawn told reporters at the scene.

There were no reports of shots being fired, police said.

TEXAS POLICE SHOOT, KILL MAN ARMED WITH GUN AT YOUTH SUMMER CAMP, AUTHORITIES SAY

Officers were able to evacuate all stores in the area and enter the HomeGoods to negotiate with the suspect, authorities said. 

The incident happened at a HomeGoods store in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The incident happened at a HomeGoods store in Alpharetta, Georgia. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the suspect was taken into custody. No additional information was immediately released.

Police said there were no reports of shots being fired.

Police said there were no reports of shots being fired. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Alpharetta is located just north of Atlanta.