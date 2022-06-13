Texas police shoot, kill man armed with gun at youth summer camp, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man armed with a gun was shot dead in Duncanville, Texas, on Monday after he walked into a facility where children were attending a youth summer camp, authorities said.

No children, staff or police officers were harmed during the incident inside the Duncanville Fieldhouse, Duncanville police said.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports that a man with a gun was inside the building, where about 150 children were attending a summer camp, Duncanville Police Officer Michelle Arias told reporters at the scene.

"Officers located a subject armed with a gun and engaged the subject," Arias said. "The subject was struck and officers provided first aid. The suspect was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased."

OHIO MALL SHOOTING: AT LEAST 1 PERSON DEAD, POLICE SAY

No additional information about the man or why he entered the building was immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the summer campers were being moved from the Fieldhouse to the Duncanville Recreation Center, where parents could pick them up.