CRIME

Banker allegedly plotted brother-in-law's murder over Facebook: 'No turning back'

Social media messages obtained by investigators allegedly show Reshma Massarone's efforts to fund and carry out the murder

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
A New York bank manager allegedly tried to hire a hitman for $10,000 to kill her brother-in-law while he was traveling in Guyana with his family, court documents show.

Between July 20 and Aug. 16, Reshma Massarone, a branch manager at a credit union in New York State, allegedly used Facebook Messenger to ask an old friend, who is unnamed in the federal complaint filed against Massarone, to help carry out the criminal deed.

The friend, who knew Massarone's brother-in-law, told the suspect that he would not commit the murder himself but would hire a hitman to kill him. 

Cellphone data and communications of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger obtained by investigators allegedly show the suspect's efforts to fund and carry out the murder.

Reshma Masserone's DMW photo

Between July 20 and August 16, Reshma Massarone, a branch manager at a credit union in New York State, allegedly used Facebook Messenger to ask an old friend, who is unnamed in the federal complaint filed against Masserone, to help carry out the criminal deed.

In a July 20 message, Massarone allegedly contacted her friend, saying he would be a "very rich man" if he took "care of business."

"I hope that when we get rid of [the victim] for you, you don't roll us over," the friend responded. "It's all about trust. Sweet dreams bby [sic] girl."

Reshma Masserone and a man who appears to be her husband

Massarone swore she wouldn't cheat her friend. "Swear on my kids," she wrote.

Massarone swore she wouldn't cheat her friend. "Swear on my kids," she wrote.

Massarone's friend allegedly asked for a $2,500 deposit for the hitman for the murder-for-hire scheme. In July 21 surveillance footage obtained by investigators, Massarone can be seen withdrawing $2,500 from a bank in Orange County, New York.

Reshma Masserone appears in surveillance footage

In July 21 surveillance footage obtained by investigators, Massarone can be seen withdrawing $2,500 from a bank in Orange County, New York.

Additional security camera footage from Walgreen's shows Massarone completing a wire transfer at a Western Union kiosk. In the footage, she hands a cashier 25 $100 bills, totaling $2,500, according to the complaint.

Massarone allegedly continued to communicate with her friend about the alleged murder-for-hire plan up until August 16.

Security camera footage shows Masserone completing a transaction at a Western Union in Walgreens

Additional security camera footage from Walgreen's shows Massarone completing a wire transfer at a Western Union kiosk. In the footage, she hands a cashier 25 $100 bills, totaling $2,500, according to the complaint.

"No turning back," she wrote in a July 25 message. "So delete my number before the man or anybody catch [sic]."

It is unclear exactly how authorities became involved in the scheme, based on the initial complaint filed against Massarone.

Massarone is currently being held in federal prison, because she presents a danger to the community. Her lawyer, Mark Gombiner, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.