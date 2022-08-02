Baltimore teen facing life in prison after first-degree murder charge in traffic shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old Baltimore boy has been charged with first-degree murder and faces potential life in prison for the alleged shooting of Timothy Reynolds during a traffic incident last month.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the first-degree murder charge in late July, and a Grand Jury indicted the boy on Tuesday.

Maryland law requires that anyone over the age of 14 be tried as an adult if charged with first-degree murder.

The boy, who remains unnamed, was among a group of squeegee workers when the early July confrontation with Reynolds began. Squeegee workers are the common but controversial sight in Baltimore in which youths stand on street corners with water and soap, cleaning the windshields of cars stopped at red lights — often without asking permission.

Reynolds, 48, was driving through the intersection where the boy was standing, and an argument ensued between him and the group of squeegee workers. Reynolds then pulled forward and parked his car, exiting it with a baseball bat in his hand, according to police.

A 45-second surveillance video part way into the incident reportedly shows Reynolds backing away from the group of squeegee workers but pointing his bat at them, police say. He then walks behind a car and is cut off from view, at which point the squeegee workers "seemingly surround him," according to the Baltimore Banner.

When the group returns to view, Reynolds is seen swinging the bat toward the workers. One of the workers is seen hitting Reynolds in the head with a rock as he is swinging the bat toward the boy.

The boy, who was 14 at the time, then draws a firearm and shoots five times while running away, hitting and killing Reynolds.

Reynolds was a husband and father of three children.