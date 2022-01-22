Baltimore Safe Streets social worker killed in quadruple shooting

A quadruple shooting in Baltimore on Wednesday left three people dead, including a Safe Streets worker.

DaShawn McGrier – who had been working with Safe Streets for a little more than a month as a violence interrupter at McElderry Park – lost his life, along with two others, during a shooting on E. Monument Street, the Baltimore Sun reported.

A spokesperson for the Living Classrooms Foundation, which oversees Safe Streets sites in the McElderry Park and Belair-Edison neighborhoods, described McGrier as a "passionate" man who looked out for his community.

"He was passionate about reducing violence in the community and wanted to be a positive part of that," said spokeswoman Meg Ward. "He was from the community. He wanted the best for his community."

"He knew that violence and trauma were present in the community, and he wanted to change that," Ward added of McGrier.

The shooting, according to the Baltimore Sun, took place in East Baltimore’s Milton Montford neighborhood and resulted in three fatalities, with another person being injured. Police responded around 7:25 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of E. Monument Street where they found the four men who had been shot.

Authorities identified the other victims who died as Tyrone Allen, 28, of Montford Avenue, and Hassan Smith, 24, of Rockingham Court.

McGrier's death marks the third Safe Streets worker to be killed in a little over a year in Baltimore. Last July, Kenyell Wilson was killed. Prior to that, in January, Dante Barksdale was shot to death outside Douglass Homes.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement following the shooting, claiming "enough is enough."

"Baltimore, enough is enough. What happened tonight was a horrific tragedy. We cannot and will not allow violence to continue to plague our city," Scott said. "Our Safe Streets workers put their lives on the line day in and day out because they believe in a better future for our city – a future we all should believe in."

Shantay Jackson, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which helps oversee Safe Streets, also released a statement, saying she is "angered by the news."

"We are heartbroken and angered by the news that another one of our own, a member of the Safe Streets family, was tragically taken from us during tonight’s quadruple shooting in East Baltimore. We lost a brother, a villager, who was doing his job and nothing more. We must do better," Jackson said. "Please keep the family, our outreach workers, and site staff in your thoughts.

A vigil was held on Saturday for McGrier.