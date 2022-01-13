VP Harris was 'inspiration' for indicted Baltimore official: 'No Marilyn Mosby without Kamala Harris'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby -- who was indicted on federal perjury charges Thursday – has previously praised and been supported by Vice President Kamala Harris during her rise as a progressive Democrat in Maryland.

"When we march and we shout about what we need to do to reform the criminal justice system, we better understand that we gotta march and shout with our paychecks – and all of the work that we can do to actually make sure that somebody like Marilyn Mosby gets reelected into that office, to not only get convictions, but have convictions," then-U.S. Sen. Harris said during a fundraiser in Los Angeles in 2017.

"There are a lot of people who are highly critical of her," Harris continued, "because she heard the voices of the people and said, ‘Even if I can’t win I’m going to do the right thing.’ It’s going to be rough. It’s going to be tough. … She cannot fail and I know she will not fail."

BALTIMORE STATE'S ATTORNEY MARILYN MOSBY INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES

Mosby, who has been state's attorney in Baltimore since 2015, is now accused of lying on a mortgage application, claiming a coronavirus-related financial hardship in order to withdraw money from her city retirement account.

The 41-year-old Boston native pulled out tens of thousands of dollars to make down payments on two Florida vacation homes, according to court documents.

Three years ago, Mosby posted on Instagram a photo of herself with Harris at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner.

After Harris was elected vice president in 2020, Mosby told the Baltimore Sun how Harris had inspired and helped her.

"On a personal note, she has inspired Black women like me to run for office," Mosby told the newspaper.

She said Harris had worked with her office for six hours after she was elected as state's attorney.

"There would be no Marilyn Mosby without Kamala Harris. When I won state’s attorney, Kamala was my inspiration."

Harris faces no allegations of wrongdoing against her in connection with Mosby's indictment and there is no reporting that she had knowledge of the allegations against Mosby.

The White House didn’t immediately return Fox News’ late-night request for comment about the charges against Mosby.

The indictment states that Mosby did not experience any adverse financial consequences from the coronavirus pandemic, and received her full salary of $247,955.58 from Jan. 1, 2020, all the way through Dec. 29, 2020.

On two occasions, according to court documents, Mosby also lied on two mortgage applications, allegedly failing to disclose that she had unpaid federal taxes from a number of years and the IRS had placed a $45,022 lien against all property that Mosby and her husband owned.

"Marilyn Mosby is innocent, has been innocent, and we look forward to defending her in the court of law." — A. Scott Bolden, attorney for Mosby

Mosby gained national attention in 2015 when she served as a prosecutor in the Freddie Gray case, about a Black man who died in police custody. Six police officers who were charged by Mosby in connection with the case were all later acquitted and reinstated in their jobs.

On Thursday's, an attorney for Mosby maintained her innocence regarding Thursday's allegations.

"Marilyn Mosby is innocent, has been innocent, and we look forward to defending her in the court of law, and presenting evidence of her innocence to a jury of her peers," attorney A. Scott Bolden told FOX 45 in Baltimore. "We will fight these charges vigorously, and I remain confident that once all the evidence is presented, that she will prevail against these bogus charges — charges that are rooted in personal, political and racial animus five months from her election."