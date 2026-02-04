NYC antisemitic incidents nearly triple despite other crimes reaching record lows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antisemitic incidents in New York City nearly tripled in January as other crimes hit record lows, according to police data released on Tuesday.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes soared 182%, with 31 reported incidents versus 11 in January 2025, the NYPD said. These incidents accounted for more than half of all hate crime in January, which stood at 56 — an increase of 152% over the same period last year.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for the New York and New Jersey region called the 182% spike "staggering" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"From swastikas at a playground in Boro Park to a car ramming at Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, the Jewish community in NYC is very much on edge," said Scott Richman, ADL regional director. "In the face of this, we urge Mayor Mamdani to quickly name the next head of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism and to appoint a leader who will both represent this diverse Jewish community and confront ALL forms of antisemitism."

While hate crime incidents skyrocketed, the NYPD reported that shooting incidents, shooting victims and murders all hit record lows, marking what the NYPD described as "the safest January ever" in these categories.

The city saw 40 shooting incidents and 47 shooting victims, compared to the previous all-time lows of 50 and 56, set in 2025 and 2019, respectively, the data shows. Murders fell to 12, breaking the previous record of 22 set in 2018 and 2022.

Overall crime in the city dropped 6.7%, with declines in burglary, robbery, auto theft, grand larceny and felony assault, according to the data.

Former Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order before leaving office that tied the city’s definition of antisemitism to that of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which labeled antisemitism as "hatred toward Jews." The IHRA provides examples of what falls under its definition, including "[d]enying the Jewish people their right to self-determination," and "[a]pplying double standards by requiring of [Israel] a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.

Mamdani, however, rescinded the adoption on Jan. 1, his first day serving as mayor.

Fox News Digital’s Preston Mizell contributed to this report.