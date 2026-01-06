Attorney for suspect in Vance home vandalism rules out possible motivation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect charged with vandalizing the Cincinnati home of Vice President JD Vance was not politically motivated, according to his defense attorney.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, defense attorney Paul Laufman insisted the actions of 26-year-old William DeFoor "had nothing to do with the specifics of the vice president," and were instead related to mental health.

"I just don’t think there’s anything political going on. This is purely a mental health issue," Laufman said, describing DeFoor as someone who writes "peaceful" poetry.

A judge set DeFoor’s bond at $11,000 for four non-federal charges of vandalism, criminal trespass, criminal damaging or endangering and obstructing official business.

DeFoor was set to appear in federal court later Tuesday on federal charges of damaging government property, engaging in physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

DeFoor is accused of running along the front fence of Vance’s protected residence before breaching the property line at the driveway, according to an affidavit filed Monday. He was allegedly wielding a hammer and attempted to break the driver’s side window of an unmarked federal law enforcement vehicle blocking the driveway entrance.

DeFoor ignored all commands to stop and drop the weapon, according to charging documents, and used the hammer to break glass windows across the front of the home.

Enhanced security assets on each window were damaged from the hammer strikes. The assets, which are owned by the U.S. government, are valued at more than $28,000, prosecutors said.

DeFoor allegedly tried to run away before Secret Service agents and Cincinnati police officers detained him.

When DeFoor was arrested, he demanded to be called "Julia," FBI sources told Fox News.

Court records show DeFoor has faced multiple criminal cases in Hamilton County in recent years, with each proceeding intersecting with findings related to his mental competency.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.