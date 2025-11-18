Federal prosecutors charge suspect who allegedly vandalized US Attorney Alina Habba’s office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey man accused of vandalizing U.S. Attorney Alina Habba’s Newark office last week has been arrested and charged after a statewide manhunt that ended with his capture over the weekend, federal prosecutors said.

Keith Michael Lisa, 51, of Barnegat, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility and depredation of federal property, Habba announced Tuesday. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge José Almonte in Newark Monday and was detained.

"Lisa entered the Peter Rodino Federal Building in Newark, shortly before 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, with a full-sized, aluminum baseball bat," the DOJ said. "Lisa said he needed to see the Attorney General’s Office, and security informed Lisa that the bat was a prohibited weapon that he could not bring into the building."

Authorities said Lisa left the building, then returned a few minutes later without the bat. Witnesses told investigators he appeared irate and was "mumbling as he went through security."

Once inside, he allegedly made threats about "tearing the place up" before knocking framed items off the walls and damaging property in the U.S. Attorney’s Office reception area.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post Saturday that the suspect "is now in custody," crediting the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations for tracking Lisa down.

"No one will get away with threatening or intimidating our great U.S. Attorneys or the destruction of their offices," Bondi wrote.

After learning law enforcement was looking for him, Lisa went into hiding, prosecutors said.

His capture required a "coordinated, statewide effort" involving the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Protective Service, New Jersey State Police and local departments in Mahwah and Barnegat. He was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.

Habba praised the swift work of law enforcement in bringing Lisa into custody, saying, "We got him. This Justice Department under Attorney General Pam Bondi and our federal partners will not tolerate any acts of intimidation or violence toward law enforcement. Now justice will handle him."

The FBI had identified Lisa as the suspect a day before his arrest, describing him as about 6-foot-3 and weighing between 200 and 230 pounds with ties to New York City and Mahwah, New Jersey.

The agency warned he "should be considered dangerous" and urged the public to contact authorities with any information about his whereabouts.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman contributed to this report.