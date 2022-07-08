Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
Published

Atlantic hurricane season: Forecast calls for 17 remaining named storms in 2022

Three named storms have already formed in the Atlantic

By Julia Musto | Fox News
In an update to its 2022 outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters at Colorado State University (CSU) predict that 17 additional tropical cyclones could develop.

In a previous forecast in June, the school predicted a total of 20 named storms, including 10 hurricanes. 

Five of those hurricanes are predicted to become a Category 3 hurricane or stronger

The new outlook, released on Thursday, accounts for the three named storms that have already formed: Alex, Bonnie and Colin.

This GOES-East geocolor image provided by NOAA and taken at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, shows Tropical Storm Colin of the Atlantic coast of the United States.  (NOAA via AP)

NAMED ATLANTIC STORMS NUMBER RUNNING A MONTH AHEAD OF NORMAL, NHC SAYS

The names Danielle, Earl and Fiona are up next. 

Like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), CSU forecasts another above-average season. 

A boat arrives in Bluefields Bay after Tropical Storm Bonnie hit the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, Saturday, July 2, 2022.   (AP Photo/Inti Ocon)

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the number of named storms in the Atlantic is running about a month ahead of normal. 

HOUSE IN NORTH CAROLINA SET ABLAZE BY LIGHTNING STRIKE: REPORTS

NOAA's outlook shows a likelihood of 14 to 21 named storms, with six to 10 of those becoming hurricanes. 

Waves break at a beach during the passing of Hurricane Bonnie off the coast of Mexico, in Salina Cruz, in Oaxaca state, Mexico July 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Rusvel Rasgado)

Three to six storms could become major hurricanes, the agency said, with winds of 111 mph or higher. 

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.