Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lightning
Published

House in North Carolina set ablaze by lightning strike: reports

Lightning also hit a man there on Sunday

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Woman in Florida films moment lightning strikes vehicle in front of her Video

Woman in Florida films moment lightning strikes vehicle in front of her

A woman records the moment a vehicle was struck by lightning in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Friday, July 1. She was traveling with her husband and children when the lightning struck. (Credit: Michaelle May Whalen via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina home was reportedly set on fire by a lightning strike.

Twitter video captured by the Winston-Salem Fire Department on Tuesday showed large flames and smoke billowing upwards as firefighters worked to put out the blaze

The home was located in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane.

FOX 8 reported that it was unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the strike. 

COAST GUARD RESCUES 7 AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKES BOAT 100 MILES OFF FLORIDA

Twitter video shows flames from the residential fire in the 1300 block of Pheasant Ln. in Winson-Salem, North Carolina

Twitter video shows flames from the residential fire in the 1300 block of Pheasant Ln. in Winson-Salem, North Carolina (Winston-Salem Fire Department)

WXII said there were no reported injuries. 

Thunderstorms were expected to continue on Wednesday.

In addition, a North Carolina man was struck by lightning on Sunday afternoon near Masonboro Island. His condition could not be immediately determined.

A side view of the residential fire in the 1300 block of Pheasant Ln. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

A side view of the residential fire in the 1300 block of Pheasant Ln. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Winston-Salem Fire Department)

BONNIE STRENGTHENS INTO MAJOR HURRICANE OFF OF MEXICO

This comes as another video has gone viral of lightning hitting a family's vehicle while it was driving down I-75 in Tampa, Florida

WFLA reported that the truck was "completely fried" by the strike. 

Video shows the moment lightning strikes a truck in Tampa, Florida 

Video shows the moment lightning strikes a truck in Tampa, Florida  (Credit: Michaelle May Whalen via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed," Edward Whalen, who was driving the truck, told the station. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a flash flood warning in Tampa on July 1. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.