House in North Carolina set ablaze by lightning strike: reports

A North Carolina home was reportedly set on fire by a lightning strike.

Twitter video captured by the Winston-Salem Fire Department on Tuesday showed large flames and smoke billowing upwards as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

The home was located in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane.

FOX 8 reported that it was unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the strike.

WXII said there were no reported injuries.

Thunderstorms were expected to continue on Wednesday.

In addition, a North Carolina man was struck by lightning on Sunday afternoon near Masonboro Island. His condition could not be immediately determined.

This comes as another video has gone viral of lightning hitting a family's vehicle while it was driving down I-75 in Tampa, Florida.

WFLA reported that the truck was "completely fried" by the strike.

"You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed," Edward Whalen, who was driving the truck, told the station.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a flash flood warning in Tampa on July 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.