Named Atlantic storms number running a month ahead of normal, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the number of named storms in the Atlantic are running about a month ahead of normal.

"With Tropical Storm Colin forming last weekend, we're running about a month ahead of normal in terms of number of named storms in the Atlantic," the agency tweeted.

The last advisory has been issued on the remnants of Colin, which were located over eastern North Carolina earlier this week.

Rough surf and rip currents impacted the state's coast.

There are no disturbances over the Atlantic basins that have any potential for tropical cyclone formation during the course of the next five days.

The names Danielle, Earl and Fiona are up next.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts above-average hurricane activity this year.

There is a likelihood of 14 to 21 named storms and six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes.

In addition, three to six of those could become major hurricanes, with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The agency said that the outlook would make 2022 the seventh consecutive above-average Atlantic hurricane season.