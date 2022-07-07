Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Named Atlantic storms number running a month ahead of normal, NHC says

The Atlantic hurricane season extends through November

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the number of named storms in the Atlantic are running about a month ahead of normal. 

"With Tropical Storm Colin forming last weekend, we're running about a month ahead of normal in terms of number of named storms in the Atlantic," the agency tweeted. 

The last advisory has been issued on the remnants of Colin, which were located over eastern North Carolina earlier this week. 

Rough surf and rip currents impacted the state's coast.

There are no disturbances over the Atlantic basins that have any potential for tropical cyclone formation during the course of the next five days.

Drone view of Cape Hatteras Light lighthouse, Outer Banks in the town of Buxton, North Carolina, Cape Hatteras National Seashore. 

Drone view of Cape Hatteras Light lighthouse, Outer Banks in the town of Buxton, North Carolina, Cape Hatteras National Seashore.  (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The names Danielle, Earl and Fiona are up next. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts above-average hurricane activity this year. 

Drone aerial view of Outer Banks Highway 12 with Atlantic Ocean and Sound on both sides, Cape Hatteras National Seashore. 

Drone aerial view of Outer Banks Highway 12 with Atlantic Ocean and Sound on both sides, Cape Hatteras National Seashore.  (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

There is a likelihood of 14 to 21 named storms and six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes. 

In addition, three to six of those could become major hurricanes, with winds of 111 mph or higher. 

Drone view of Cape Hatteras Light lighthouse, Outer Banks in the town of Buxton, North Carolina, Cape Hatteras National Seashore. 

Drone view of Cape Hatteras Light lighthouse, Outer Banks in the town of Buxton, North Carolina, Cape Hatteras National Seashore.  (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30. 

The agency said that the outlook would make 2022 the seventh consecutive above-average Atlantic hurricane season.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.